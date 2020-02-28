|
|
Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday February 24, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family. Bubbles Knott of Curve Lake in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Keith for 62 years. Bubbles was one of the first Day Care assistants when Curve Lake became the first Canadian First Nation Day Care 48 years ago. She was one of the first graduates of the Native Language Teacher Program at Lakehead University and through her love of teaching, she excelled as a Nishnaabe Language Teacher for the Lakefield Public Schools, Alderville First Nation and Trent University for many years. Bubbles was also a dedicated member and Sunday School Teacher at Curve Lake United Church. She created a Halloween tradition of handing out candy apples for over three generations. Trick or treaters learned the Nishnaabe word for candy apple "ziizbaaktowaabmin". Loving mother of Shelley Knott Fife, Becky Wolfe, Jill Knott (Nathan), Giselle Knott and Mindy Knott all of Curve Lake. Dear grandmother of Blaine, Scott (Alexandra), D.J. (Andrea), Cody (Chochi), Isaac, Brady, Jaime, Presley, Lanny, Chase, Nora and great granddaughter Milena. Survived by her sisters Julia and Vanessa, sisters-in-law Mary, Jane, Gail, Rita, Hattie and Betty Lou and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Claypole Taylor, sisters Fritzie, Irma, Gertrude and brothers Donnie, Larry, Elwin, Kenny, Floyd, Ross, Leon and Derrick. Friends and relatives may call at the family home, 45 Chemong Street South, Curve Lake on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM onward, and at the Curve Lake Church on Friday February 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM onward. A funeral service will take place at the Curve Lake Church on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Curve Lake Cemetery. Reception at the Curve Lake Community Centre. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Chief Keith Knott Bursary (Trent University), Canadian Blood Services or , and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling (705) 652-3355. The family wishes to thank the nurses from St. Elizabeth Health Care, especially Nurse Nicole and Carrick, Karan from Hospice Peterborough, Joanne from Life Labs, the staff from Central East LHIN, Dr. Mallory and his staff and everybody who was involved in providing Bubbles with exceptional and loving care.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020