Passed away peacefully at Craig Lee Nursing Home in Scarborough ON, on May 4th 2020. Preceded by his wife; Myrtle Potts. He was the loving father of Debbie (Jamie) Farquharson, Donna (Carl) MacNamara, and Doug Potts. He was an outstanding Papa to Chris (Sara), Neil, Leaira (Dale), Mike (Kim), Crystal, Donna (Matt), Dana (Jamie), Austin and Karlie. He was also the doting Great Papa to over 17 great grandchildren. Butch grew up in the Beaches playing hockey and baseball. He married Myrtle at 19 and they moved to Port Perry to raise their three children. Butch made many hockey connections in Port Perry through coaching and being a hockey Dad that it made it tough to slow down and move to Dunsford as a couple. Later he and Myrtle became residents of Beamsville, Yelverton and Peterborough. He always managed to make new connections wherever he lived and continued to tell his hockey stories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life in Yelverton in the summer.



