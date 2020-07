A Celebration of Life for C. Art Barkey, who passed away on April 2, 2020, will take place August 1st at 3:30 pm Fairview Baptist Church, Lindsay. Friends are invited to attend in person and must pre-register at https://reopen.church/r/CXBhIRMi (note: numbers restricted; Covid protocols to be followed) The funeral will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/fairviewc/live/ . The family thanks all those who earlier expressed their thoughtful condolences and generous remembrances.