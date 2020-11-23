Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough in his 61st year. Proud Dad of Erica Dubaj (Martin) and Corey Condon. Beloved Grandpa of Maksym and Mason. Carl is survived by his siblings Rosemary Ayling, Robert (Joan), Jerry (Rose Li), Barbara Makiewicz (Frank), Theresa Chatten (John) and Harold. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Edward (Sandra). Son of the late Cletus and Anne (nee Heffernan). Carl will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He will be remembered for his great sense of humour, big heart and as a proud Grandpa. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral home and cremation has taken place. A private family service is to follow at a later date. The family extends many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Peterborough. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough online or through the funeral home.



