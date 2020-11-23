1/
Carl Gerard Condon
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough in his 61st year. Proud Dad of Erica Dubaj (Martin) and Corey Condon. Beloved Grandpa of Maksym and Mason. Carl is survived by his siblings Rosemary Ayling, Robert (Joan), Jerry (Rose Li), Barbara Makiewicz (Frank), Theresa Chatten (John) and Harold. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Edward (Sandra). Son of the late Cletus and Anne (nee Heffernan). Carl will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He will be remembered for his great sense of humour, big heart and as a proud Grandpa. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral home and cremation has taken place. A private family service is to follow at a later date. The family extends many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Peterborough. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough online or through the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved