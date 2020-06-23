Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospice. Beloved wife of Jim Newton. Dear mother to Kirk, Shane and Kristy. Loving sister to Jerry Wyville. Grandmother to Darrelle, Alyssa, Lea and Andy. Mother-in-law to Lisa and Lisa Leonard. Sister-in-law to David and Carol Newton and family. She was a beautiful wife and a loving woman. She will be missed by all. Notice will be given at a later date for a Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.