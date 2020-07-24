1/1
Carol ERRINGTON
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Errington (2006). Loving mother of Michael (Laurie Ann) and David (Kelly). Proud Gramma of Amanda (Kurtis Gerrits), Kaitlyn, Melissa, Tristan and Taylor and great-gramma of Luke. In keeping with Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
