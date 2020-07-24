Carol ERRINGTON

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Errington (2006). Loving mother of Michael (Laurie Ann) and David (Kelly). Proud Gramma of Amanda (Kurtis Gerrits), Kaitlyn, Melissa, Tristan and Taylor and great-gramma of Luke. In keeping with Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca