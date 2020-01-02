|
|
Born on August 8, 1942, Carol passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home on December 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Carol was the beloved wife of George for over 57 years. A loving and devoted mom to Andrea (Tom), Paul (Kim) and Aaron (Meghan). Grandma also truly loved and enjoyed her grandchildren Hannah, Claire, Maeve, Jack and Nora, and has now been reunited in heaven with grandson Joel. Carol was predeceased by her parents Cecil and Irene Conley, and leaves behind her sisters Eleanor (late husband Graham "Hap" Frost) and Nancy (husband Lockman Robertson) and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Ferndale Bible Church on Saturday, January 4th at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM until 11:45 p.m. and a reception following the service. Private family interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens will follow. Our family wishes to thank the many friends, nurses, PSWs and doctors who so kindly cared for Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kawartha Youth for Christ in Carol's memory would be sincerely welcomed by the family. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com