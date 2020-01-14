|
Beloved wife of Floyd Shorts. Loving mother of Lisa and her husband John McLeod of Lindsay, Lorry and his wife Melinda Shorts of Lindsay and Darren and his wife Alex Ronco-Shorts of Cavan. Treasured grandmother of Lesley (Mick), Amanda (Cory), and Mark (Hailey), Ryland, Alyssa (Sydney) and Cole. Carole was also a great-grandma to Baby Bennett. Dear sister of Stanley Clark of Perth and predeceased by her infant sister and by her sister-in-law Anita Clark. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Wednesday January 15 from 2-4 & 7-9 and on Thursday January 16 from 1:00 P.M. until time of a Celebration of Life Service in the chapel at 2:00 P.M. Spring interment later at Salem-North Emily Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Liberty Baptist Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020