Home

POWERED BY

Services
STODDART FUNERAL HOME
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole SHORTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Elaine SHORTS


1945 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Elaine SHORTS Obituary
Beloved wife of Floyd Shorts. Loving mother of Lisa and her husband John McLeod of Lindsay, Lorry and his wife Melinda Shorts of Lindsay and Darren and his wife Alex Ronco-Shorts of Cavan. Treasured grandmother of Lesley (Mick), Amanda (Cory), and Mark (Hailey), Ryland, Alyssa (Sydney) and Cole. Carole was also a great-grandma to Baby Bennett. Dear sister of Stanley Clark of Perth and predeceased by her infant sister and by her sister-in-law Anita Clark. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Wednesday January 15 from 2-4 & 7-9 and on Thursday January 16 from 1:00 P.M. until time of a Celebration of Life Service in the chapel at 2:00 P.M. Spring interment later at Salem-North Emily Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Liberty Baptist Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -