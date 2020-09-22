passed away suddenly at Ross Memorial Hospital Saturday, September 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Carolyn, in her 50th year, was born in Lindsay, ON to John (predeceased) and Janis O'Neill (Thompson). She is survived by her husband Kirk Raynard, daughter Julia O'Neill (Dylan Kennedy) of Woodstock, NB, son Ryan O'Neill of Lindsay, sister Melissa McFadden (Ted) of Lindsay and brother David O'Neill (Julie Keenan) of Lindsay. She will also be dearly missed by Sheila and Dickson Raynard, Richard and Terri Raynard, Coralee and Ian MacDonald, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Raised in her beloved hometown of Lindsay, Carolyn attended St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School and LCVI before being accepted to Sir Sandford Fleming College in Peterborough. She spent many years working in the health-care field. She loved to play and sing old time country music, but her biggest passion, outside of her family, was watching the Toronto Maple Leafs break her heart year after year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home. Following cremation, a family graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lindsay. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or a charity of your choice
through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel St., Lindsay, Ontario or online at www.mackeys.ca