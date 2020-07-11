1/1
Carolyn Jeannette (Daly) VALLAT
Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years David Vallat. Loving mother of Robin Vallat (Sally), Michelle Sanders (Tom) and Christopher Vallat. Dear Grammi of Danielle, Ashton and Jesse and Great Grandmother to Viktor, Indigo and Hendrix. Carolyn is survived by her Sister Shelagh Finlayson and Brother Jim Daly. Prior to retiring to Bobcaygeon, Carolyn worked as a nurse in Toronto graduating from Toronto General Hospitals school of nursing in 1959. Her latter years were spend working in labour and delivery both in Toronto and Lindsay, she was an active member of the Settlers Village Quilters Guild and could always be found with her latest project on the go. She was deeply involved in genealogical research and loved hunting down interesting family facts about the past. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Christ Church Bobcaygeon, The Food Bank or the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
