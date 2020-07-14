Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Carolyn at the age of 80, was the beloved wife of the late Henry "Ted". Loving mom of Danny (Jane), Debbie Gudmundsson (Guy), and Larry (Sharon). Cherished grandma of Ashley (Mike), Amanda (Ryan), the late Angela, Ryan (Patti), and Celina. Great-grandma to Corrie, Hannah, Eli, Abby, the late Mia, Sadie, Jaxson, Remington, Raedyn, Cylus, Maverick, and Oliver. Dear sister to Joan, Penny and Dave. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Kawartha North Family Health Team or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family and may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca