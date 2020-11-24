It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine Margaret Gaudette announce her passing on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Born September 1952 in Scarborough Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Eva Stiner. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Robert and her children, Kimberly (Terry), Robert (Catharine), Jeanette (Paul), and Scott (Jennifer). Cathy will also be fondly remembered by her 8 grandchildren Nathan, Meagan, Braedon, Jocelyn, Spencer, Max, Ethan and Riley. Cathy will also be forever remembered by her Sister Susie (Bruce), and her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Cathy loved to tend to her garden, the chipmunks that she fed daily and enjoyed going on outings to play slots at the casino with her friends and family. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association at www.give.camh.ca