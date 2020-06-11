Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Cecil, dearly beloved husband of Peggy. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A family service has been held at Ashburnham Funeral Home. Aquamation followed by inurnment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.