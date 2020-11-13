We are very humbled and thankful by the outpouring of support during Charlene's illness and her passing. To all who sent Mass cards, flowers, donations, food, email and phone messages, cards, visits and condolences, we thank you. Much appreciation to Father Bill Moloney for celebrating Charlene's funeral mass, Steve Lynch for the beautiful music, the Knights of Columbus for ushering and to Highland Park Funeral Home for their assistance. Char will be sorely missed, never forgotten and forever loved. Bill and Rita Allen and family



