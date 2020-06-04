Peacefully, on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, with family by her side, at age 78. Charlene Donneral, beloved wife of 46 years, to the late Wayne Donneral. Loving mother of Randy Donneral (Pam) and Tom Cocks. Much loved grandma to Owen, Liam and Ethan. Survived by her brother-in-law Gilbert Donneral and his wife Gloria and by her sister-in-law Patricia Donneral. Charlene will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, especially Kevin Cocks (Debra), Bart Cocks, Tamara Cocks and Kaitlin Cocks. She was very popular with her cousins here in Canada and the UK. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Mason, her sister Jean Cocks (Philip), brothers-in-law Bruce Donneral and Allan Donneral and her nephews Randy Cocks, Phillip Cocks and Arthur Cocks. Charlene was the rock in our family. She was gentle, and kind to all, and was always there for anyone, regardless of their situation. Her battle with cancer was not a long one but was hard fought. Like with every challenge in life, she was confident, practical, and relentlessly positive in her resolve to beat cancer. Charlene was always physically fit and active, and loved to garden, read and feed the various birds out in the yard. She and her local friends had a lot of fun days enjoying trips, book events, art shows and exercise classes. Charlene enjoyed visits with family and friends, and was the one we could all trust and confide in. There was always comfort in her presence, warmth, and practicality. When life was overwhelming, one could find peace in Charlene's presence at the farm, a place of comfort and simplicity, where Charlene could be found working in her gardens and spying Baltimore Orioles at her bird feeders. She will leave us all with memories of family dinners, birthday parties, trips to the cottage, and all the love and care she gave us. She was a long-time member of Wick Presbyterian Church, a member of the church session, and was the treasurer of the Wick Presbyterian Women. Throughout her career, Charlene was well known as an owner at B&W Farm Service with her husband Wayne, and brother-in-law, Bruce, where she managed the office and finances. She had a great reputation and rapport with all that knew her. She and Wayne found great comfort at home on the farm with all the animals that they loved so much. Charlene is already missed dearly, but is now resting peacefully, and is reunited in Heaven with family and friends that have gone before her. With unending love, Rest in Peace, Charlene In compliance with public health and safety the family held a private committal service with Rev. Les Hills officiating on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the McNeil Cemetery Wick in Sunderland, ON. A Celebration of Life will be announced once provincial regulations are lifted to allow larger gatherings. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque through the Thorne Funeral Home, 98 River St. Sunderland, ON L0C 1H0, to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, or the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham - Port Perry. Photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.