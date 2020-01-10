|
Passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Son of Florence Black and the late Stan Black. Brother of Marlene Haight (Verne). Uncle of Bonnie (predeceased), Gordon, Brent, Jaclynn and family. Close beloved friend of Wendy Hughes and family. We will always remember his kindness and generosity and his love for people socially. The family received friends at Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay on Monday, January 13 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Reception followed. Interment took place following the reception at Cedar Vale Cemetery, Cannington. If desired, donations in memory of Charles can be made to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or Parkinson Canada. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.