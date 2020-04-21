|
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Monday, April 13, 2020. Don Sisson, in his 82nd year was the beloved partner of Tamara Ridsdale and her children Maddie and Clayton. Dear father of Donna (Clare), Bill (Lori), Lori (Paul) and grandfather of Matthew (Hannah), Lucas (Sarah), Sandy (AJ), Chantel (Tyler), Brooke and predeceased by grandson Daryl Beckford. Great Grandfather of 13. Cherished brother of Ruth Young and predeceased by Glenn and Ella. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the foundation of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020