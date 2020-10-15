1/1
Charles Francis "Chuck" CARMICHAEL
At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, October 9, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Thorndyke) for 57 years. Loving father of Ken and his wife Jennifer and David and his wife Simone. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Olivia, Alex, Hayley, Charlie, Emerson, Hunter and Kennedy. Dear brother of Barbara Carmichael, Bob Carmichael and the late Marilyn Brown. In accordance with Chuck's wishes cremation has taken place. In memory of Chuck, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Peterborough V.O.N would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
Our condolences to Marie and family. A few years ago Chuck took a chance on a kid fresh off the farm and gave me my first job. Lots of good memories
Mike and Ethel McKeiver
