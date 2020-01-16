|
|
Our beloved uncle has left us peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 99th year at Centennial Place, Millbrook. Charles Weatherilt was a lifelong farmer on his family farm in Bethany, ON. He was the beloved son of the late Milton and Ruby Weatherilt (nee Gallagher). Loved brother of the late Earl (the late Margaret), and the late Irene Capstick (the late Lloyd). Dear uncle of Sharon Capstick, Robert Capstick (Harolyn), Larry Weatherilt (Laura), and Glen Weatherilt and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Millbrook Christian Assembly, 71 King St. W., Millbrook on Friday, January 24th from 1:00 until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. An interment will be held at the Graham Cemetery, Bethany in the spring. In memory of Charles, donations to the Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook would be appreciated by the family. Charles family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion of the centennial staff on Millpond and to all his visits from special friends who came to help fill his days. He spoke fondly of them to family and appreciated every visit. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020