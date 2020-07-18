Charles Horvath passed peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Survived by his wife Barbara LaRocque and two grandsons, Hayden Horvath and Hunter Horvath. Predeceased by his two sons Chuck Horvath who passed suddenly February 1, 2020 and Bill Horvath who passed January 31, 2017. His parents Esther and Lesley Poor. We take comfort in knowing that you are now in good company with your two sons. Charles will be missed by all his associates who called upon him for being knowledgeable with all equipment mechanical or electrical from his early training as an electrician in Hungary and Certification by Lincoln Electric in welding equipment. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South, Cannington (705-432-2672). A gathering to celebrate the life of both father and son will be held once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Barbara LaRocque to a trust fund for his 2 surviving grandsons. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca