Survived by his wife of over 69 years Eleanor and his devoted family - Charles (Carol), Victor (Nellie), Mary (Walter) and Audrey. Grandfather to James, Gavin, Scott, Suzanne, Johanna and Eleanor. Charley was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Attended Mount Alison University where he met is charming wife. Worked in Sydney, Nova Scotia as a research chemist before he was a science teacher in Peterborough. He also owned Riverside Marina and later studied photography at the Warsaw School of Photography and Design in the United States before capturing numerous images of local brides and grooms. Enjoyed many winters in Florida and cooking dinner for his loving wife and family. The family are very thankful to the staff at the Princess Gardens and the talented and caring staff Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PHRC) Emergency and Palliative Care Units. The family are planning a private celebration of life. They would appreciate donations to the Palliative Care Unit of PRHC. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020