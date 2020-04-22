|
(March 25, 1924 - April 16, 2020) In his 97th year, passed away peacefully at Caressant Care McLaughlin. Beloved husband of the late Eustiena (Danilko) and son of the late Isabella (Lee) and Gilbert Hore. Brother of the late Ruth Williams ( Robert), Ruby Black (Lewis), John, Ross, Samuel, William and Robert Hore. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters-in-laws, and especially by nieces Shirley Martin and Lynda VanSchaik. Jim was an avid wood craftsman, creating many projects over the years, from stools and household items to building his own houses. Whether it was making a wooden spoon, or trimming a house, Jim took great pride in finishing his work to perfection. The family would like to thank the staff at Caressant Care who provided Jim with compassionate and professional care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020