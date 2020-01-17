Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McWHINNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McWHINNIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles McWHINNIE In Memoriam
Charles MCWHINNIE January 14, 1959 - January 16, 2009 MCWHINNIE, Charles - In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle who passed away January 16, 2009. May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear That we'll always love and miss you And wish that you were here Your memory is a keepsake With which we'll never part God has you in His keeping We have you in our hearts Gone yet not forgotten, The years may pass but still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. - Mom, Dad, Sheena & Justin.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -