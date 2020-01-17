|
Charles MCWHINNIE January 14, 1959 - January 16, 2009 MCWHINNIE, Charles - In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle who passed away January 16, 2009. May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear That we'll always love and miss you And wish that you were here Your memory is a keepsake With which we'll never part God has you in His keeping We have you in our hearts Gone yet not forgotten, The years may pass but still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. - Mom, Dad, Sheena & Justin.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 17, 2020