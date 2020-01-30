|
In loving memory of Charles Ralph Who passed away February 2, 2010 It's been ten years Since you've been gone A million times I've needed you A million times I've cried If love alone could have saved you You never would have died In life I loved you dearly In death I love you still In my heart you hold a place No one else can ever fill It broke my heart to lose you But you didn't go alone Part of me went with you The day God took you home Sadly Missed and Lovingly remembered by Wife Ida and Family
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020