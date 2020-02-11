Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl WALLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl WALLACE Obituary
After a 10 year battle with cancer, which she fought with steadfast determination, Cheryl Anne Wallace was reunited with Brian, her husband of 49 years, and her youngest son Craig on February 9, 2020. Cheryl, born on October 15, 1946, was a woman of strength and courage who lived life on her own terms with integrity and grace. Cheryl will be remembered for being smart, motivated and getting things done. She spent many years volunteering for Community Care and the Peterborough City-County Disaster Trust Fund, and won the hearts of all with her fabulous pies, cakes and cookies. Cheryl had a wonderful heart, enjoyed a good laugh and treasured her closest friends for their love and support. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, granny and friend to many. She will be forever missed by her son Bryce, brothers Richard (Beverly) and Keith and sister Kathy (Colin) and their families, as well as Erin (Francis). Her extended family and numerous friends (Martha, Nikki, Joanne and Bruce, Ron and Scott) will fondly remember her always. A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held in the summer. Accept what is, Let go of what was, And have the faith in what will be. The clock is running. Make the most of today. Time waits for no man. Yesterday is history. Today is a gift; That's why it is called the present. May Cheryl rest in peace.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -