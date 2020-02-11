|
|
After a 10 year battle with cancer, which she fought with steadfast determination, Cheryl Anne Wallace was reunited with Brian, her husband of 49 years, and her youngest son Craig on February 9, 2020. Cheryl, born on October 15, 1946, was a woman of strength and courage who lived life on her own terms with integrity and grace. Cheryl will be remembered for being smart, motivated and getting things done. She spent many years volunteering for Community Care and the Peterborough City-County Disaster Trust Fund, and won the hearts of all with her fabulous pies, cakes and cookies. Cheryl had a wonderful heart, enjoyed a good laugh and treasured her closest friends for their love and support. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, granny and friend to many. She will be forever missed by her son Bryce, brothers Richard (Beverly) and Keith and sister Kathy (Colin) and their families, as well as Erin (Francis). Her extended family and numerous friends (Martha, Nikki, Joanne and Bruce, Ron and Scott) will fondly remember her always. A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held in the summer. Accept what is, Let go of what was, And have the faith in what will be. The clock is running. Make the most of today. Time waits for no man. Yesterday is history. Today is a gift; That's why it is called the present. May Cheryl rest in peace.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020