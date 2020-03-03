Home

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the PRHC at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and cherished soulmate of Karen Weaver. Loving father of Paul (Lee), Jeremy (Gen) and Ronnie (Amy). Papa will be sadly missed by April (Darrel), Will (Chiffon), Faith, Jonah, Jesse, Toni-Lynn, Skylar, Aaron, Lucas and Tapanga. Dear friend of Tammy Gibson, Barby Lachmann, Tom Lachmann (Debra), Amelia (Tyler), Bailey, Kirsten, Olivia, Andrew, Hunter, Mitchell, Lila and Axel. Dear brother of Joanne Collins (Neil) and the late Philip, Michael (Janet) and brother-in-law of Julia Taylor (Mike) and other Craig family members. Uncle Chris will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD S., 705-745-3211. A Memorial Service will commence at 12 noon in the Nisbett Chapel. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Chris, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
