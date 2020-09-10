Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Port Perry at the age of 82. Christina is survived by her beloved husband Ernest. Mother of Fiona (Rob McClure), Jennifer (Cyril Jensen), Zoey Cole, Eddy Cole, Richard Ruch, and David Ruch. Loving grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 11. A time of visitation will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Thursday, September 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m.. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca