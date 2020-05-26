Christine Elaine KEELER
It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Christine Keeler (nee) Fasolino on Friday, May 15th in her 65th year. Christine was the loving daughter of Jackie and Richard Chapell. Predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Ralph. Loving mother of Michelle (Rod), Kevin (Kim). Proud grandmother of Dryden, Isaiah, Katelyn, and Tony. Christine will be remembered by her brother Rick. Sisters, Heather, Cyndy, Linda, and Katie. Predeceased by her sister Pam. Christine will be forever missed by her best friend and husband Jim. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
