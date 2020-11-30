Our dear mum, Oma and best friend Christine passed away with dignity on November 25, 2020 after a short time at PRHC. She would have turned 91 on Christmas Day. She was an incredibly kind and strong woman. She immigrated to Canada in 1955 from Austria, with her beloved husband Michael Goll (predeceased 2008). Christine and Mike loved Peterborough and also lived in Douro for 25 years on a hobby farm while also working in their spare time building cottages on Kasshabog Lake and Baptiste Lake. Oma was the best cook ever, making Austrian delicacies and mouth-watering pastries and cookies for her beloved family and friends. She loved to walk, garden, cut firewood, knit, read and birdwatch. She volunteered and had many great friends at the Peterborough YWCA and Y's buys for 30 years. She was an avid recycler and energy saver! At age 14, Christine climbed the highest mountain in Austria (Großglochner 3,798m), with her father. She was trained as a nurse in her early days in Europe, before coming to Canada. She was so proud of her children and 3 grandchildren with a special spot in her heart for her son-in-law Brian, our US import. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at PRHC Emerg, ICU and Palliative Care who were so incredibly kind to her during her final days. Christine is survived by her daughter Nora Mickee and son in law Brian Mickee and their sons Eric Mickee and Alex Mickee, her son Michael Goll Jr and his daughter Taylor Goll. Christine is also survived by sister-in-law Gerti and brother-in-law Karl, and extended family in Austria. Our US family is also heartbroken to hear the news of Oma's passing, Dave, Paul, Bev, and Carol and their families. Predeceased by her parents Anne and Franz Karlhofer, Vienna Austria. Oma's cat Fonzi misses her very much. Thank you also to her wonderful neighbours who were always so kind and helpful to her over the years. A private family Celebration of Life will take place next summer when the flowers and birds are back. Life will never be the same without you Oma, you are so loved. Donations to PRHC Foundation would be greatly appreciated.