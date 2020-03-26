|
|
October 01, 1949 - March 01, 2020 It is with heartfelt appreciation that we thank you for the prayers, flowers, Donations to Peterborough Humane Society and the kind words, in the recent loss of Chris. We thank Chris's family Doctor, Gary Berg. We thank the team at the Cancer Clinic, P.R.H.C, Dr. Jayaballan and all of the nurses and volunteers, Palliative Care Unit, P.R.H.C., Dr. Whiting and the nurses there for their concern and support. Thank you also to Simon and his amazing team at Burnham Medical Pharmacy for aiding Chris and myself with the many medications required. Plus a special thanks to Bob Livingstone, the best room mate one could ask for, and Chris did! Karen Weaver . Paul, Jeremy and Ron Braithwaite and their families.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 26, 2020