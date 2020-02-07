|
|
Suddenly, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in Cannington at age 37. Chis Hart, beloved son of Robert and Beverley Hart of Cannington. Loving father of Lyric of Whitby, dear brother of Jennifer and her husband Derek Snelgrove of Woodville, and Matthew Hart of Cannington. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 7, 2020