1972 - 2020 In loving memory of Christopher James Sharpe, who passed away with his mom by his side on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Loved and missed by his mother Jessie Dunford (Charlie), sister Katy Sharpe Ruttan (Michelle), sister-in-law Julie Sharpe, and nephews Jackson, Kohen and Easton. Stepbrother of David, Lisa and Valerie, cherished by his caregivers Lorne and Kelly Goselin, of whom Chris was part of their family for over 20 years, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his father James Sharpe, brother Jason Sharpe, grandparents Andrew and Gwen Watt, Donald Sharpe and Ruth Cooper, aunts Glenna Hockaday and Daisy Johnson, and uncles Colin Sharpe and Rick Payne, both of whom were his godfather. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A private family funeral will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer Society. Donations can be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.