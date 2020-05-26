Christopher Jamie Ross Gaitskell-Keenan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 26. Christopher born on October 7, 1993 is the son of Pauline Keenan "P.J." and step- son of Dave Michalski. Dear brother of Joey Keenan-Bowman (Kresta) and Nickii Keenan (Jessie). Cherished grandson of Lesley Bonish and Bud and Debbie Keenan. Christopher will be missed by his aunt Jayne Keenan (Jim), uncle Budd Keenan (Liz), nieces and nephews Gage, Colby, Cassidy, Austin, Maddy, Henessie, Rylee and Kobe, cousins James Gerrard (Keira) and Jessica Keenan. Christopher will be missed by his best-friends and "brothers" Hayden Woodward (Paige) and Max Keir (Gemma). Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Autism Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved