1/1
Christopher Stewart (Chris) Greening
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 65, peacefully, surrounded by his family and close friends in the comfort of his home. Chris is survived by his beloved wife Diane, of 40 years and their loving children Michael (Melissa), Jason (Elyse), and Lindsay. Chris was an adoring "Grumpa" to Thea, loving brother to David (Holly) of Massachusetts, and Lisa (Robert) of Peterborough. Pre-deceased by his father John and mother Thelma. He will be forever missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Chris was born in Montreal, Quebec where he met his wife Diane. They later moved to the Toronto area and eventually settled in Peterborough to raise their family. Chris spent all 65 of his summers at his family cottage on Stony Lake; his favourite place. The family will be holding a private internment and a celebration of life is to be held in the summer of 2021 (date is yet to be determined). In memory of Chris, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca/donate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family and extended family, Lisa, Rob and family. Memories of love last a lifetime. Ed and Shelley Kocjan
Ed and Shelley Kocjan
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved