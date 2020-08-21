On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 65, peacefully, surrounded by his family and close friends in the comfort of his home. Chris is survived by his beloved wife Diane, of 40 years and their loving children Michael (Melissa), Jason (Elyse), and Lindsay. Chris was an adoring "Grumpa" to Thea, loving brother to David (Holly) of Massachusetts, and Lisa (Robert) of Peterborough. Pre-deceased by his father John and mother Thelma. He will be forever missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Chris was born in Montreal, Quebec where he met his wife Diane. They later moved to the Toronto area and eventually settled in Peterborough to raise their family. Chris spent all 65 of his summers at his family cottage on Stony Lake; his favourite place. The family will be holding a private internment and a celebration of life is to be held in the summer of 2021 (date is yet to be determined). In memory of Chris, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
at www.cancer.ca/donate