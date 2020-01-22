|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 61. Cindy is the loving sister of Karen Bennett (Mark), Patricia Hulme (Peter Billing), Dan McCaughey (Linda) and Gail McCaughey (Don Kerr). Predeceased by her parents Jim and Rita McCaughey. Cindy will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the Ross Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion, for both Cindy and her family. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Friday, January 24th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 22, 2020