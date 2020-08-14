Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Clara, dearly beloved wife and best friend of Robert "Bob" and cherished mother of Karen (Doug) Scott, Kathy (Steve) Brand, and Suzanne (Paul) Dunford. Special Nanny of Josh Scott (Jordyn Gerolamy), Jordan Scott (Rebecca Schweinberger), Michael Brand (Vanessa Chanderpaul), Eric (Lauralee) Brand, and Charlie Dunford. Step-Grandma of Steve, Mike, and Corey Dunford, their families, and Zia, Leah, and Ellie Chanderpaul. Proud great-Nanny to Kylee Brand and River Scott who brought her so much joy and happiness. Clara was the sister of Kay (the late Wilf) Gravelle, Lorraine (the late Homer) Moloney, Maureen (Peter) Martin, Sister Colleen Young, Anne Young, Gene (Sharon) Young, Peter (Esther) Young, and the late Michael (surviving spouse Marlene) Young. Clara will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and their families. Daughter of the late Michael P. Young and Elizabeth Murphy. Clara entered the workforce via St. Joseph's Hospital, then spent many years employed as Clerk at the Ennismore Township Office. She was a valued member of St. Martin's Parish where she played the organ and sang for many celebrations spanning 27 years. She was an active member of the Catholic Women's League for 55 years. Clara enjoyed curling, cards and the slots, and was proud of her Irish Heritage. She enjoyed 22 blessed winters in Florida and she will be sadly missed by her many friends and extended family. Visitation was held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, August 9th. Funeral Mass was held at St. Martin of Tours church, Ennismore, on Monday, August 10th at 11 a.m. Interment St. Martin's Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society Peterborough or the PRHC Foundation.