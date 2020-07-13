1/1
Clare DOWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving twin brother of Carl Dowson (Shirley). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Clare graduated from Queen's University with honors, following his education he had a successful career as a Chartered Accountant in Toronto for over 30 years. In 2010, Clare moved back to Oakwood to be closer to his family, where he enjoyed his retirement. Interment has taken place at Little Britain United Church Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved