Clare DOWSON

Passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving twin brother of Carl Dowson (Shirley). He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Clare graduated from Queen's University with honors, following his education he had a successful career as a Chartered Accountant in Toronto for over 30 years. In 2010, Clare moved back to Oakwood to be closer to his family, where he enjoyed his retirement. Interment has taken place at Little Britain United Church Cemetery.