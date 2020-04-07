|
|
After a prolonged and courageous journey with Parkinson's Disease, Arthur (Art) Barkey passed away at Victoria Manor on April 2, 2020. Arthur was born in Markham on September 9, 1941 to William and Hazel Barkey who moved to the Cannington area when Art was a teenager. After graduating from Guelph University (BSA) in 1964, Art began teaching at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Valmay (Taylor), and soon commenced his lifelong passion of farming the land. In addition to his personal farming ventures, Art built and developed a grain and feed business at Oakwood. He weathered difficulties and challenging times with his own indomitable spirit and faith in God's abiding goodness and sovereignty over our lives. Art was the father of four children: Rachelle (Dan Mohr); Shareen Roxborough; Marissa (Mark Scarano); and, Garreth (Charle). Art was the fun-loving, resourceful Grampa and teacher to eight grandchildren: Erik, Elaina, Kiara, Josiah, Jacoby, Zao, Layton and Alex, all of whom Art loved deeply in his own gentle, yet mischievous way. Art was also the much-loved brother of Dorothea (deceased) and husband Wayne Moss; twin brother Edwin (deceased) and wife Dorothy; Paul and wife Kathleen; Esther and husband John Norris; and Ruth and husband Lorne Behnke. In consideration of the current COVID virus constraints, in lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of Art's life will take place at a future time. Special thanks to kind neighbours, friends and family whose faithful support of Art and Val over many years has sustained them both. May you be blessed for your many kindnesses and generosity of spirit. We also thank Victoria Manor staff who provided Art with compassionate care; Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes Adult Day and Specialized Transportation Staff, St Elizabeth PSW's; Peterborough Regional Health Centre, GAB Unit, Ross Memorial Hospital who all supported Art as his disease progressed. Should anyone wish to make a donation in memory of Art, donations can be directed to Heritage Christian School (www.myhcs.ca); or Parkinson Canada Foundation (www.parkinson.ca); or a health care organization working hard to keep us all safe during this difficult pandemic time.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020