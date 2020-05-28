Clarke Ernest Francis FERREN
Passed away peacefully at Warkworth Place on May 20, 2020, at the age of 90. Devoted husband to his predeceased wife, the late Paulette (nee Dagenais). Loving Dad of Brenda Barber (Ed), Denise Brennan (Lawrence), David Ferren (Eileen). Proud and loving Poppa to Steven Barber, Scott Barber (Melody), Andrew Brennan, Jeremy Brennan (Desirée), Matt Brennan (Sheena), Kaitlyn Ferren (Joel), and Emily Ferren. Poppa Clarke to Scarlett Barber, Luke Brennan, Reed Brennan, Hunter Mansfield, Preston Clarke Brennan, Gage Brennan, Beau Brennan, Abel and Evelyn Peddle. Cherished brother to Joe (Molly), Peter, Bernie (Elaine), Mary Waters (Jack) and Faye Haryett. Pre-deceased by siblings Elizabeth, Jack, Ken, Audrey and Ann. During this Pandemic and their time of great need, donations to your local Foodbank would be appreciated by the family. Due to current restrictions, Private family arrangements have been made with Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, followed by interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
