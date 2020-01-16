|
With heavy hearts, the Shaughnessy Family announce the passing of our precious sister, Claudia Elaine MacInnes on December 26, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Phyllis M. Shaughnessy and Harold T. Shaughnessy. Claudia was predeceased by her sisters, M. Colleen Shaughnessy and Catherine Elizabeth Cowan. Claudia is survived by her partner, Mike Sampson, her son, Craig R. MacInnes (Mari), treasured granddaughter, Milli, her sister, Caryle Connolly and her brother, P. Michael Shaughnessy (Georgia Owen). We wish to thank the nurses of D2 Palliative Unit, Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their kind care. The family recognizes Dana Dru Jakobsen for the kind and compassionate care that he provided throughout her courageous battle this past year. In accordance with Claudia's wishes, a private family gathering is planned. Condolences for the family can be submitted to: [email protected]
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020