Passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Birdeena (nee Legg) for over 43 years. Loving father of Elizabeth Cameron, Luke Cameron, and Ashley (Jay) Hayward. Loving grandpa of Ashlyn and Gladabelle. Dear brother of Archie (Mary), Susan (Jim) Peirce, Bill (Brenda) and predeceased by his sister Bessie. Beloved son of the late Angus and Gloria Cameron, step-son of the late Maurice Weight, and son-in-law of the late Edith and Earl Legg. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Clayton's life was held at Pioneer Baptist Church, Norland on January 10, 2020. Spring Internment at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Norland. Memorial Donations to the or Canadian Diabetes Association can be made through the Gordon Monk Funeral Home, Minden, ON.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020