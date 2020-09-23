1/1
Clifford Edmund Martin HALVORSEN
1928-11-17 - 2020-09-20
Clifford Halvorsen, age 91, was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour, on September 20, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Fisk) for 66 years. Loving father to David, Glenn, Donna (Neil) Hunter, and Andrew (Megan). Proud grandfather to Melissa (Eric) Peng, Cameron (Kimberly) Hunter, Ashley, Emma, Zoe, and great-grandfather to Abigail Peng. Predeceased by his brother Raymond. Brother-in-law to Yvonne, Rod Fisk, Jim and Heather Comte, Lois Sandiland, Lyn and Paula Fisk, and Sharon Fisk. Proud of his Norwegian roots, his parents immigrated to Canada in 1926. He was born and grew up in Vancouver. After graduating from UBC, he began his career with Shell Oil and remained with them until he retired. Once retired, he and Ruth left Oakville to enjoy their life together in the Kawarthas. He will be missed by all those he touched with his wonderful heart and kind soul. He was a profound role model for his family. Many thanks to the caregivers at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon and Royal Gardens in Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakefield Cemetery. In lieu of memorial donations, to honour Cliff's memory, please share the Good News of the Gospel with someone you love. Condolences may be shared at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355. 2 Tim 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith"

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
