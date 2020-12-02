BLACK, Clifford Henry - Passed away with family by his side at the PRHC on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Cherished husband of Carol (nee Campbell) for 57 years. Loving father of Charlie and Carrie (Gerry) Ward. Proud Poppa of Jesse and Hayden. Dear brother of Shirley (Wayne) Tracey, Charlie (Wendy), Randy (Chris) and Tammie Bucur. Predeceased by his siblings Allan and Linda (Bob) Francis and parents Joe & Ruby. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cliff was greatly loved and respected by his family and friends and will be missed terribly. Cliff grew up in Omemee, lived in Cobourg for many years where he and Carol raised their family and eventually settled in Peterborough. He was a master butcher and had a long career with A & P Grocers. He enjoyed sports, wildlife and working in the garden. Cliff loved a good day of fishing or coffee with the boys at the mall. More than anything, he treasured time spent with his family. Rest easy Pops, we caught you in our hearts and we'll never let you go. Cremation was entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
