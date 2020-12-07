1/
Clifford James MCCOLLOW
Passed at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Survived by his wife Marian of 61 years. Loving father of Kevin (Tammy) and Louise (Harvey). Proud grandfather of James and Justin. Dear brother of Thelma Kalita of West Lorne. Clifford was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. As per Clifford's wishes, cremation has taken place with a private interment.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 7, 2020.
