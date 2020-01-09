|
|
Passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Clifford Preston of Norwood in his 71st year. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee. Lacey). Cherished father of Jeffrey Preston, Katelyn Preston-Harris (Brad Harris), and Tavia Scholz. Remembered by his grandchildren Brandon, Nathan, Tyler, Shane and Finley. Dear friends of Kathleen Scholz-Harnden (Brent Harnden). Survived by siblings Verne Preston (Cheryl) and Albert Preston (Lynn). Predeceased by his sister Joan Donaldson. Survived by many nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Ralph Donaldson. Private arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to L.A.W.S. (Lakefield Animal Welfare Soceity) and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322