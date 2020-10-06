1/2
Clifford Peter "Pete" Perrault
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Caressant Care Mary Street, Lindsay with his wife by his side. Pete, in his 94th year, was the beloved husband of Velma (Hurlbert). Loving father of Allan (the late Dorothy), Debra (Tony), Wilford (Patty), and predeceased by his daughter Juanita (survived by Philip). Remembered by his grandchildren Christopher, Shawn, Greg, Jon (predeceased), Keith, Neil, Danielle, Robert, and Lucas (predeceased). Loved and missed by his 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Pete was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #186 Cannington and the Brock Masonic Lodge No. 354 GRC. Pete worked for GM Canada in Oshawa for 35 years. During his retirement, Pete shared ownership of several standard-bred race horses with his son Wilford. Pete enjoyed gardening in the summer and watching hockey in the winter. He was a happy and friendly man to many people and enjoyed playing cribbage. In keeping with Pete's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
