|
|
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 80. Clifford Little was the beloved husband of Mildred Little for 59 years. Loving father of Rick (Debbie), Jeffrey, and Scott (Jen). Loved grandfather of Richard, Justin, Dylan, Katelyn and step grandfather of Erica and Morgan. Dear brother of Lavina Downes (the late Allan), the late Eldon (survived by Charmaine) and the late David (survived by Marilyn). A private family funeral was held. An interment of cremated remains will be held in the spring at the Zion Cemetery, Marmora for family and friends. In memory of Clifford, donations to the Zion Cemetery (Marmora), the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020