Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford W. Little

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 80. Clifford Little was the beloved husband of Mildred Little for 59 years. Loving father of Rick (Debbie), Jeffrey, and Scott (Jen). Loved grandfather of Richard, Justin, Dylan, Katelyn and step grandfather of Erica and Morgan. Dear brother of Lavina Downes (the late Allan), the late Eldon (survived by Charmaine) and the late David (survived by Marilyn). A private family funeral was held. An interment of cremated remains will be held in the spring at the Zion Cemetery, Marmora for family and friends. In memory of Clifford, donations to the Zion Cemetery (Marmora), the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -