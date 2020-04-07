Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody William BARTLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cody William BARTLETT Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, four days before his 51st birthday. He grew up playing hockey, football and lacrosse. He was a member of the Peterborough Maulers Junior A lacrosse team that won the Minto Cup in 1987 and 1989. The team was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2017. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353. Left behind are his daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie, of whom he was very proud and their mother Kelly (Miles) Bartlett. Loving son of Brian and Bernadette (Moloney) Bartlett. Dear brother of Nicole and Brianne. Son-in-law of Neil and Jean (McIntyre) Miles. Brother-in-law of Steve and Julie Webb. Special Uncle of Hayley and Gavin Bartlett and Jordyn and Nicole Webb. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In memory of Cody, Mass Cards would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME). Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -