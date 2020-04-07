|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, four days before his 51st birthday. He grew up playing hockey, football and lacrosse. He was a member of the Peterborough Maulers Junior A lacrosse team that won the Minto Cup in 1987 and 1989. The team was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2017. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353. Left behind are his daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie, of whom he was very proud and their mother Kelly (Miles) Bartlett. Loving son of Brian and Bernadette (Moloney) Bartlett. Dear brother of Nicole and Brianne. Son-in-law of Neil and Jean (McIntyre) Miles. Brother-in-law of Steve and Julie Webb. Special Uncle of Hayley and Gavin Bartlett and Jordyn and Nicole Webb. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In memory of Cody, Mass Cards would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME). Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020