1/1
Colin James BISHOP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 29. Proud and loving father to his beautiful daughter Ayraleigh. Beloved son of Nancy Bishop (Jeff Graham), and dear brother of Cameron (Kacey). Proud uncle of Harrison and Gracelynn. He is survived by his grandmother Ginny Chapman. Colin will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his step-siblings Julia (Ryan) and Jenna (Dave), as well as his aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Epilepsy Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Nancy and Cameron, Im really sad to hear the news of Colins passing. He was a great friend. I think about you all often. Please take good care and be strong!
Samantha Geach
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Nancy and Cameron you are in our hearts and thoughts. We cherish the memories that we have of our times together with both Colin and Cameron in the summers when they were growing up. Camping, canoeing, building things with Wayne, trips to Upper Clements, Oaklawn Farm Zoo, and time spent at Nanny's. We always hoped that we would spend time together again and we will but now in a different place. We are so saddened by Colin's passing. He is gone far too soon. We will miss him and always lovingly remember him. Hugs from Krista, Wayne, Jenna and Lindsay XOXO
Krista Myles
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved