Dear Nancy and Cameron you are in our hearts and thoughts. We cherish the memories that we have of our times together with both Colin and Cameron in the summers when they were growing up. Camping, canoeing, building things with Wayne, trips to Upper Clements, Oaklawn Farm Zoo, and time spent at Nanny's. We always hoped that we would spend time together again and we will but now in a different place. We are so saddened by Colin's passing. He is gone far too soon. We will miss him and always lovingly remember him. Hugs from Krista, Wayne, Jenna and Lindsay XOXO

Krista Myles

