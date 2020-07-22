Passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 29. Proud and loving father to his beautiful daughter Ayraleigh. Beloved son of Nancy Bishop (Jeff Graham), and dear brother of Cameron (Kacey). Proud uncle of Harrison and Gracelynn. He is survived by his grandmother Ginny Chapman. Colin will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his step-siblings Julia (Ryan) and Jenna (Dave), as well as his aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Epilepsy Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca